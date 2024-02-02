Luke Bryan rides into Calgary this spring on new North America tour

Country superstar Luke Bryan is gearing up for the release of his next studio album, and he’s coming to Calgary this spring to celebrate.

The American Idol judge is bringing the Mind of a Country Boy Tour to Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday, April 17.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, February 9 at 10 am. Bryan is also stopping in Edmonton, Saskatoon and Winnipeg the same month.

Bryan is one of the best-selling music artists in the world, with over 11.5 million global album sales and more than 55 million track sales of his hits, including “Play It Again,” “I Don’t Want This Night to End,” and “One Margarita.”

The five-time “Entertainer of the Year,” as awarded by the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association, is bringing along some special guests for the Calgary party. Get to Scotiabank Saddledome early so you can catch performances by Chayce Beckham, Tenille Arts, and DJ Rock.

When: April 17, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome – 555 Saddledome Rise SE, Calgary

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online starting Friday, February 9 at 10 am.