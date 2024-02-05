An immersive "Wizard of Oz" experience is coming to Calgary

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A new interactive adventure coming this spring will see the streets of Alberta turn into the yellow brick road.

Questo is bringing The Oz Escape to Calgary on Saturday, June 15. A similar event is happening on the same day in Edmonton.

Hundreds of players are expected to participate in the immersive escape-room-style event guided by their smartphones. Tickets are on sale now.

“Follow the iconic team of misfits on the magical road and escape from Oz before the witch has her way,” explains Questo online. “The event is entirely based on the original The Wonderful Wizard of Oz novel by L. Frank Baum.”

The new adaptation of the children’s classic first published in 1900 will see teams of two to six players race the clock to tackle challenges, solve unique puzzles, and discover clues using an app.

The Oz Escape experience has an average game duration of 90 minutes and is recommended for ages eight years and up. Each team will just need one ticket to participate, with the secret start location sent to players before the game date.

Organizers added that the game is free for children and is pet-friendly. And yes, dressing up as your favourite Wizard of Oz character is highly recommended.

When: June 15, 2024

Time: Start anytime between 10 am and 4 pm

Where: Secret start location in Calgary

Price: $55 using the discount code SAVE50 upon checkout. Purchase online