Tahini’s Restaurant, a very popular Ontario-based Middle Eastern restaurant chain, has opened in the Calgary area.

This exciting new outpost is open but will be having its official grand opening in Airdrie on Sunday, May 7. To celebrate, guests can enjoy an exclusive grand opening deal where customers can get 50% off on wraps and bowls.

Serving authentic Middle Eastern dishes, the menu here has options like shawarma, gyro, rice bowls, and pita wraps, to name a few. Hummus, samosas, spicy curry fries, and more are a great way to start it all off.

The wraps are all stuffed with fresh vegetables and classic toppings, and the bowls come with rice and five toppings of your choice. Building your own options is always a fun way to dine. These aren’t your standard wraps and bowls either, with items like butter chicken wraps and jerk chicken and rice bowls.

There are Canadian classics with a twist as well, like the poutine topped with shaved gyro, top-quality cheese curds, and gravy

This chain has plans for expansion, so stay tuned for all updates and announcements.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tahini’s (@tahinisrestaurants)

Tahini’s Restaurant

Address: Airdrie, Alberta

Instagram