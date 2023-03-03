Jon Hamm had super nice things to say about Calgary at Flames game
Jon Hamm took in the Calgary Flames game on Thursday while taking a break from filming Fargo, and he had some nice things to say about the city.
The Sportsnet cameras caught up with the Mad Men star as he took in the game, and he couldn’t say enough good things about Calgary.
“It’s a beautiful city, and I’m staying in a really nice neighbourhood, and I walk around, and it almost feels like kind of a city that’s sort of lost in time and is very easy to navigate.”
Hamm is in Alberta shooting his first season of the hit show Fargo.
And he says the stories about how Canadians act are all true.
- You might also like:
- Alex Murdaugh from Netflix's "Murdaugh Murders" sentenced to life for killing wife, son
- Budget 2023: HBO's "The Last of Us" gets a special shout out from Alberta
- "Loved it": Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey talk about Edmonton and Calgary in new interview (VIDEO)
Fargo is returning to Calgary after shooting season four in Chicago. Seasons one through three were shot in Calgary.
Jon Hamm hopes that he does Calgary and the rest of Alberta justice.
This wasn’t the first time Hamm made an appearance at a hockey game in Alberta while working on Fargo.
He was in the locker room of the Canmore Eagles of the Alberta Junior Hockey League after their game last November.
He gave the game hat — a token the Eagles give to the best player of each game — to Calgary-born Kayden Smith.
No official premiere date for the new season of Fargo has been announced.