Jon Hamm had super nice things to say about Calgary at Flames game

Jon Hamm took in the Calgary Flames game on Thursday while taking a break from filming Fargo, and he had some nice things to say about the city.

The Sportsnet cameras caught up with the Mad Men star as he took in the game, and he couldn’t say enough good things about Calgary.

“It’s a beautiful city, and I’m staying in a really nice neighbourhood, and I walk around, and it almost feels like kind of a city that’s sort of lost in time and is very easy to navigate.”

Hamm is in Alberta shooting his first season of the hit show Fargo.

And he says the stories about how Canadians act are all true.

“Everybody’s very friendly. I know that’s kind of a Canadian thing, but it seems particularly true here in Calgary.”

Fargo is returning to Calgary after shooting season four in Chicago. Seasons one through three were shot in Calgary.

Jon Hamm hopes that he does Calgary and the rest of Alberta justice.

“We’re having a wonderful time on Fargo, and we’re making what we think is something everybody in Alberta can be proud of.”

This wasn’t the first time Hamm made an appearance at a hockey game in Alberta while working on Fargo.

He was in the locker room of the Canmore Eagles of the Alberta Junior Hockey League after their game last November.