Marmot Basin left untouched by mammoth Jasper wildfire

The Jasper wildfire that torched around 30% of the townsite left the iconic Marmot Basin unscathed, with the ski hill reporting no loss of structures.

In an update on Monday, the ski hill stated that infrastructure at Marmot Basin has not been affected by the Jasper Complex Wildfire. All facilities, buildings, and ski lifts are completely intact.

“Our first priority continues to support our staff during this profoundly difficult time. We are eternally grateful for the unending and selfless efforts of so many who have, and continue to tirelessly protect our people and community,” the update stated.

Marmot Basin added that it intends to operate its ski area this upcoming season, which will “take much work on the part of many.”

Updates are set to follow as more information becomes available.

Over the weekend it was revealed that Becker’s Chalets in the park were still standing, with some superficial damages and the loss of approximately five buildings.

Further up the road from Becker’s Chalets, Alpine Village Resort confirmed that half of its cabins were consumed by the wildfire. While all the townsite structures lost in the blaze have not been listed, the areas hardest hit by the wildfire are reportedly concentrated on the west side of town, southwest of Miette Avenue. Several bridges in the national park were also confirmed damaged, including the Moberly Bridge on Maligne Lake Road and the Old Fort Point Bridge. Videos and photos on social media also showed some key places in Jasper spared from the blaze, including the iconic Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge (JPL), which told Daily Hive that the hotel saw some fire damage, but most of its structures, including its main lodge, remain standing and intact.

The wildfire situation in the beloved national park evolved rapidly from the first report of a wildfire starting to the northeast of the town of Jasper last Monday to a second fire south of town shortly after. Within 48 hours, the wildfires reached the Jasper townsite. Despite the rapid pace of the fire, no injuries have been reported. Parks Canada says that approximately 25,000 people were safely evacuated from the town of Jasper and Jasper National Park. All residents, visitors, and responders are reportedly safe.

An update is expected Monday afternoon from Parks Canada regarding the status of the wildfire.