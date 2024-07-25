Although potentially up to half of the Jasper townsite may have been destroyed or damaged by the wildfire that tore through Wednesday evening, some photos show key areas were reportedly left unscathed.

A post from Paul Arseneault mentioned that “Jasper still has hope,” adding that the fire hall, Petro station east, Nesters, Cassios, and Whistler Inn were all still standing this morning.



Another video shared to Facebook earlier today also had promising signs of key infrastructure left intact in the town, with someone driving down Highway 16A from the Tonquin Inn down to the Around the Corner gift shop, showing building after building still standing as rain fell.

You might also like: Video and photos out of Jasper shows town decimated by wildfire

Jasper wildfire destroys "potentially 50%" of town: Alberta premier

Backcountry hiker on TikTok films her evacuation by helicopter out of Jasper National Park

Some areas in town did sustain some serious losses, with photos and videos circulating on social media Thursday morning showing heavy damage, with someone driving through the Jasper townsite videotaping rows of houses completely razed by the blaze.

It’s a devastating sight this morning in #jasper friends – a crew from Ponoka County Fire is there supporting the efforts. #jasperwildfire – Keeping my thoughts there for all the crews and families affected by this situation. This video was sent in to me. pic.twitter.com/co6ZhflBy3 — Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye (@jeffphotodude) July 25, 2024

The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge also confirmed the flames had reached the grounds of the property late Wednesday evening, adding that the extent of the damage is unknown.

According to the most recent update from Jasper National Park issued late Thursday afternoon, structural fire protection units are still fighting fires within the town and continue to deal with fire moving from one building to another.

“Although more time is needed to complete a detailed damage assessment, it is clear that some homes and businesses have been lost.”

The park confirmed that “significant structural damage” is concentrated on the west side of town, southwest of Miette Avenue. The fire has also damaged a number of bridges around the town and throughout the national park, including the Moberly Bridge and the Old Fort Point Bridge.

Despite this, all critical infrastructure in Jasper was successfully protected, including the hospital, emergency services building, elementary and junior/senior schools, activity centre, and wastewater treatment plant.

More information about the damage will be released once conditions in the town are safe enough for an assessment to be completed.