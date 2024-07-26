Approximately 30% of the Town of Jasper has been destroyed by a huge and rapidly-moving wildfire, according to the most recent update from Parks Canada.

Jasper National Park posted on Facebook Friday afternoon that 358 of the town’s 1,113 structures had been destroyed. Seven structures are said to be damaged.

While the structures lost in the blaze have not been listed, the areas hardest hit by the wildfire are reportedly concentrated on the west side of town, southwest of Miette Avenue.

Several bridges in the national park were also confirmed damaged, including the Moberly Bridge on Maligne Lake Road and the Old Fort Point Bridge.

The owner of the historic Maligne Lodge confirmed on the hotel’s website that it was lost in the fire.

Premier Danielle Smith held a media availability during a visit to the Hinton Command Centre Friday afternoon, saying “many homes and some businesses” endured total or partial structure loss.

“Together, we will get through this, and we will build back. No matter what comes, we are not going to lose the enduring magic of Jasper,” Smith told reporters.

Despite losing a third of the town, all critical infrastructure in Jasper was successfully protected, including the hospital, emergency services building, elementary and junior/senior schools, activity centre, and wastewater treatment plant.

The national park shared photos of some of the buildings kept safe from the blaze, including Jasper Fitness & Aquatic Centre, École Desrochers, and the Jasper Museum.

You might also like: "Jasper still has hope": Photos emerge of key spots in town unscathed by wildfire

Backcountry hiker on TikTok films her evacuation by helicopter out of Jasper National Park

"Will never see Jasper as it was": Albertans share memories, sadness over destructive wildfire

Other places in Jasper to be spared include the iconic Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge (JPL), which told Daily Hive that the hotel saw some fire damage, but most of its structures, including its main lodge, remain standing and intact.

“While we will need time to assess the full extent of the damage and the timelines required for repair and restoration, we are deeply relieved that much of the property was spared, and we will re-open in the future,” JPL added.

“We extend our deepest appreciation to the brave firefighters and local authorities and send wishes for their continued courage, strength, and safety as they continue to battle this extraordinary fire.”

JPL also commended management, staff, and guests for their swift and orderly evacuation and mentioned they are “deeply committed” to supporting its colleagues and the Jasper community.

The wildfire situation in the beloved national park evolved rapidly from the first report of a wildfire starting to the northeast of the town of Jasper on Monday evening to a second fire south of town shortly after. Within 48 hours, the wildfires reached the Jasper townsite.

Despite the rapid pace of the fire, no injuries have been reported. Parks Canada says that approximately 25,000 people were safely evacuated from the town of Jasper and Jasper National Park. All residents, visitors, and responders are reportedly safe.

The area remains closed for public safety, evacuation order is still in effect. — Jasper National Park, Parks Canada (@JasperNP) July 26, 2024

Our deepest gratitude to the dedicated members of the PC Fire Management Program, firefighters from supporting agencies, the CIFFC and the Town of Jasper, battling the wildfires. Your bravery and commitment in the face of such a formidable challenge are truly commendable. — Parks Canada (@ParksCanada) July 26, 2024

Currently, 154 firefighters are in Jasper, putting out hot spots in the outskirts of town and in the trees surrounding the townsite and its structures.

Cooler temperatures and rain are reducing the fire’s behaviour. However, wind speeds could reach up to 30 km/h in the park on Friday, which could increase fire activity.

The size of the fire is estimated to be 36,000 hectares.