Video out of Jasper shows town decimated by wildfire

Daylight has revealed the damage done by the wildfire that ripped through the Jasper townsite Wednesday evening, torching numerous buildings along the way.

A video circulating on social media Thursday morning shows someone driving through the Jasper townsite videotaping rows of houses completely razzed by the blaze.

The Municipality of Jasper shared a message from Mayor Richard Ireland on Facebook shortly after midnight, with Ireland stating that the news of the fire entering the town has “rocked us all.”

“The pain and heartache that you feel is shared by each one of us. Please know that my thoughts are with all of you during this incredibly difficult time,” Ireland said.

The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge also confirmed the flames had reached the grounds of the property late Wednesday evening, adding that the extent of the damage is unknown.