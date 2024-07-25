The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge in Jasper National Park says that, although some damage was incurred, the wildfire that swept through that area spared most of the property.

In an email to Daily Hive, Jasper Park Lodge (JPL) confirmed that the hotel saw some fire damage but that most of the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge structures, including its main lodge, remain standing and intact.

“While we will need time to assess the full extent of the damage and the timelines required for repair and restoration, we are deeply relieved that much of the property was spared, and we will re-open in the future,” JPL added.

“We extend our deepest appreciation to the brave firefighters and local authorities, and send wishes for their continued courage, strength, and safety as they continue to battle this extraordinary fire.”

JPL also commended its management, staff, and guests for their swift and orderly evacuation and mentioned that they are deeply committed to supporting its colleagues and the Jasper community as we work together to return and rebuild.

It will also provide further updates as they become available.

The news of JPL being mostly safe and sound comes on the heels of posts to social media showing large swaths of popular areas in the townsite still standing.

Some areas in town did sustain some serious losses, with photos and videos circulating on social media Thursday morning showing heavy damage, with someone driving through the Jasper townsite videotaping rows of houses completely razed by the blaze.

The park confirmed late Thursday afternoon that “significant structural damage” is concentrated on the west side of town, southwest of Miette Avenue. The fire has also damaged a number of bridges around the town and throughout the national park, including the Moberly Bridge and the Old Fort Point Bridge.

Despite this, all critical infrastructure in Jasper was successfully protected, including the hospital, emergency services building, elementary and junior/senior schools, activity centre, and wastewater treatment plant.