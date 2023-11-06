Why Inglewood is the best neighbourhood in all of Calgary

With Calgary’s growing food scene and relatively affordable housing market, it’s about time our favourite neighbourhoods got some love. There are so many great classic areas like Marda Loop, Kensington or the Beltline but one community stands out among the rest: Inglewood.

From the thriving art scene to the general quirky character of the neighbourhood exemplified by the fact that it sits on the historic CP train line, there are so many reasons why Inglewood comes out on top.

The incredible history

Inglewood is arguably one of Calgary’s trendiest communities, but it also has deep roots in the city’s history. It is actually the oldest neighbourhood in Calgary and is home to the city’s oldest building, the Hunt House, which is located next to another historic staple, The Deane House.

It comes with a pretty colourful history too, with many buildings in the area consistently reported as the most haunted in Calgary. There are so many ways to learn all about the unique history of the area, including visiting Fort Calgary or the many ghost tours offered throughout the year.

Walkability to downtown

Inglewood is also in an ideal location, being just far enough outside of downtown to feel like you can escape from the concrete jungle but close enough for an easy walk to enjoy its amenities.

The trendy restaurants and breweries

There are so many trendy restaurants in Inglewood that will offer tasty options no matter the time of day. Monki Bistro is a great spot to grab brunch, the Inglewood Drive-In has burgers and fries that are to die for, and the Deane House is a classic spot for a fancy occasion.

Some of the city’s most-loved breweries are also located in Inglewood, including pet-friendly Cold Garden and Ol’ Beautiful.

The unique shops

If you’re tired of seeing the same things everywhere at popular chain stores, window shopping in Inglewood will feel like a breath of fresh air. There are so many unique shops lining 9th Avenue, that are just as fun to browse as they are to buy from. Some of our favourites are Recordland, Plant, The Silk Road Spice Merchant, Ninth and Brick, Stash and Recess.

The stunning views and nature

There are so many places to take in views of the city and get close to nature throughout Inglewood. Walk alongside the Bow River to get a stunning view of the city and the water, or head to the newly reopened and redeveloped Inglewood Bird Sanctuary. There is also a fantastic lookout (you might recognize it from a few grad photos) a short walk away in nearby Ramsay.

The vibrant community life

Inglewood has a distinct character that is made up of the unique, energetic, creative people that call it home. There is always something happening in this lively neighbourhood, whether it’s Sunfest in the Summer or the Night Market that takes place up into the Christmas season.

You’ll also find longtime community favourites like the Friday night drum circle, regular (and often free) art shows at the Esker Foundation, or live music at the Blue’s Can or Cafe Gravity Espresso and Wine Bar.

Fort Calgary also takes part in community events, offering regular film screenings at its theatre, as well as many other local cultural events.

There is always something happening in Inglewood and there’s no other neighbourhood that can capture the energy of the city quite like it.