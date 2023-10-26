Edmonton vs Calgary: Which city has the WORST drivers?

The roads around Alberta this week have been horrendous and people were not shy about taking to social media to voice their frustrations.

It got us thinking about driving in Calgary and Edmonton and which of the province’s two largest cities has the worst drivers.

That’s where you come in. We want you to tell us which city is the worst for terrible driving.

Do commuters in Edmonton suck at merging? Maybe the Calgary drivers like to drive too slow in the left lane?

We want to hear from you about the worst drivers and the pesky driving habits that make traffic even worse.

Loading…

Over the next couple of weeks, we will be compiling your answers and sharing some of the stories about terrible drivers around Alberta.