Crumbl Cookies: First Calgary location coming to Deerfoot Meadows

Crumbl Cookies is a massively popular dessert spot in the US, and it’s now opening its very first location in Calgary.

The gourmet cookie chain opened its first Canadian location in Edmonton earlier this year at the end of March, followed by an Airdrie location in June, and now it seems it’s Calgary’s turn!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crumbl Cookies Canada (@crumbl.ca)

The chain is famous for its signature “world’s best chocolate chip cookie,” which comes wrapped in a pink box.

They have so much more than the classic chocolate chip cookie, though, with feature items rotating the menu regularly. Recently, the shop has had flavours like Peach Sugar, Molten Lava, and Peanut Butter ft. Snickers.

And for the people who don’t like their desserts to be too sweet, they even have a semi-sweet chocolate chip flavour.

The new location will open in Deerfoot Meadows, replacing the old GNC store.

We’ve reached out to Crumbl Cookies to confirm an exact opening date.

If you can’t wait, you can always take the short drive to Airdrie and try this season’s cookie flavours in the meantime.

The store, located at 705 Main Street S Unit 1600 in Airdrie, is open from 8 am to 10 pm on weekdays and 8 am to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Crumbl Cookies Calgary

Address: 840-8180 11th Street SE, Calgary