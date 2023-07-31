Searches for Calgary real estate are skyrocketing as demand surges

There’s more proof that interest in Calgary’s housing market just keeps growing. New data from the Canadian real estate company Royal LePage, shows listing searches for Alberta’s two biggest cities have grown significantly over the past few years.

Between January 1 and June 30, 2023, Calgary made up %1.9 of total searches on the Royal LePage webpage. That number is over double what it was during the same period in 2019.

“Canadians are grappling with expensive home prices in a high-cost borrowing environment. These challenges are tempting homebuyers to migrate to communities where housing is more affordable,” says Tom Shearer, a broker and owner with Royal LePage Noralta Real Estate in Edmonton.

“It’s no surprise that more consumers, now empowered with the flexibility of the option to work remotely or who are willing to move for great employment opportunities, are considering relocating to Alberta.”

The company says interest in Alberta took off over the pandemic. Calgary was the most searched city in 2022, followed by Edmonton — spots that have often been reserved for densely populated southern Ontario cities.

“Thanks in part to the flexibility of remote work, which became more common with the onset of the pandemic, Calgary’s appeal among young homebuyers has been revived,” says Corinne Lyall, a broker and owner with Royal LePage Benchmark in Calgary.

“This affordable yet amenity-rich city is perfect for young people looking for good job opportunities and a place to put down roots and raise a family. Calgary offers the best of both worlds – a fast-paced urban environment with restaurants, nightlife and job opportunities just a short distance from beautiful mountains and outdoor recreation.

“Calgary’s lifestyle and real estate offerings will continue to draw buyers from across the country for years to come, keeping the local market competitive in the absence of a large influx of home supply.”

The Royal LePage quarterly Canadian Home Price Update found the aggregate price of a home in Calgary in Q2 2023 was $643,200, significantly lower than the national average of $809,200.