These 5 haunted spots in Calgary have some seriously chilling histories

Get ready for spooky season by grabbing a warm drink and diving into Calgary’s dark and haunted history.

The Deane House

The Deane House is now synonymous with class and elegance in Calgary but it wasn’t always that way. For decades, the house was associated with various deaths including a number of murders and suicides however, despite the lively rumours none were ever verified until the ’70s. On March 26, 1971, Irma Umperville hid from her abusive husband in the building, but he unfortunately found her and stabbed her to death before taking his own life.

Since, rumours of the house being haunted have taken on a life of their own with many reportedly witnessing empty moving rocking chairs, the scent of tobacco smoke, and footsteps creeping throughout the house.

Address: Deane House, 806 9th Avenue SE

Bow Valley Ranche

Bow Valley Ranche started as a private residence over one hundred years ago in 1896 and has built up quite a storied history in that time. It’s said that a Chinese cook, Charlie, is one of the spirits haunting the building. Charlie worked at the ranch house during the early 20th century but died when he fell ill on a trip home to China.

Address: Bow Valley Ranche, 15979 Bow Bottom Trail SE

Suitor House

This house might be pretty to look at, but never judge a book by its cover (or a house by its architecture). There is so much more to this house than meets the eye.

It was built in 1907 by a carpenter, Robert Suitor, to live in with his family. It was once an isolation hospital for diseased patients and a boarding lodge for railway staff. One railway worker was jumping between train cars when he slipped and was pulled underneath, he tried crawling to the nearest hospital but sadly succumbed to his injuries. It’s said his wife died at the boarding house shortly after from a broken heart.

Address: 1004 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Zoo Bridge

Many have claimed to hear the sound of a young boy crying for help at the The old St George’s Bridge linking Inglewood to St Patrick’s Island and the Calgary Zoo.

In the 1940s, there used to be a playground near where the Calgary Zoo’s security building now sits. In 1946, a man lured a six-year-old boy named Donnie Glass from the park tempting him with toys before murdering him in cold blood. The bridge was removed in 2017 but visitors still claim to hear his cries.

Address: 12th Street SE and Zoo Road NE

Bank and Baron Pub

The Bank and Baron is a popular spot to grab some drinks and appreciate some historic architecture, but many might not know about the location’s more gruesome history.

It used to be a nightclub in the 1980s known as the Bank Nightclub. One night, two women began fighting over a boyfriend before one of the women and her friends lured the other into the bathroom and beat her to death. People still claim to hear the murdered woman’s cries from the stalls.

If you find these haunted Calgary histories fascinating, consider bundling up and checking out a local ghost walking tour! There are many companies to choose from including Calgary Ghost Tours, Heritage Park’s seasonal ghost tours, and Walk The YYC.