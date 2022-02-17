10 best hidden gem fried chicken spots you have to check out in Calgary

There are so many places to get amazing fried chicken in Calgary that it can be hard to know where to start.

It also depends whether or not you’re hoping for southern fried chicken, Korean fried chicken, Nashville Hot, or some other traditional or new style to cook up the crispy delicacy.

There are many classic spots that most people know about and exciting new fried chicken joints to add to the list happening all the time; it can be difficult to know where to begin.

Try a known winner or venture to find something new?

We’ve compiled a list of lesser-known but equally great spots that specialize in cooking up the bird, whether it’s coated with seasoned flour or battered, and maybe pan-fried, deep-fried, pressure fried, or air fried.

These are the 10 best-hidden gem fried chicken spots in Calgary.

This Korean fried chicken spot is the go-to place in Calgary for Chimeuk, the intentional and mindful pairing of beer and fried chicken. Is there a more dynamic culinary duo?

Address: 919 Centre Street NW, Calgary

With several locations, Flirty Bird is one of the best spots in Calgary to try the spicy taste of Nashville. Tenders, sandwiches, sides and more can come with different spice levels to suit every person’s tolerance. Are you a no flirt or a scorching flirt type of person?

Address: 827 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Address: 1919 4th Street SW, Calgary

Address: 2006-34th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 718- 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

This Bridgeland staple might not be a hidden gem, but it is in regards to fried chicken. People know it for the Canadian and global comfort fare, but there’s also an entire fried chicken dinner on the menu. The entire dish is a house-made corn waffle, red cabbage slaw, bread and butter pickles, green onions, parsley, cilantro, chipotle garlic honey, and parmesan dip.

Address: 809 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

This is a cool spot to try traditional Korean BBQ dishes and also fresh takes on things like the poutine, made with house-made BBQ gravy. BBQ chicken is the namesake of this spot, and there’s plenty of it, but there’s also a wide variety of fried chicken in different flavours.

Address: 999 36th Street NE, Calgary

There’s often feature menus here, so watch out for fried chicken specials, and when they’re available, people act fast. Sometimes it’s drums, and sometimes it’s gizzards, but all of it is incredibly delicious.

Address: 924 7th Avenue SW, Calgary

Hankook has some of the best fried chicken in Calgary, specializing in Korean-style. Different side dishes and appetizers pair perfectly with the chicken here that comes in a variety of unique flavours, like a creamy sauce, snowy, and green onion.

Address: 923 6th Avenue SW, Calgary

Not only does TUGO have a delicious fried chicken recipe with perfectly cooked meat, but it’s the variety that really makes a trip here easy. Order however you’d like, but we strongly suggest grabbing a triple or Quadra box so that you can try as many flavours as possible.

Address: Heritage Square building, 8500 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary

Korean fried chicken is known for its extra crispy skin, but it’s the various flavours that make it even more special. I M Chicken embraces the sauces that people crave, offering its chicken with seasoned spicy or buldak, honey or spicy soy garlic seasoning, or a hybrid culture that comes with creamy, cilantro, or sprinkle flavours.

Address: 1330 15th Avenue SW, Calgary

This pop-up spot that operates out of Calgary’s Teahouse feels like a hole-in-the-wall food spot for Japanese sushi and other eats. Fried chicken wings with a choice of flavours, karaage with dipping sauces, or deboned and stuffed fried chicken wings can all be enjoyed dine-in or take-out.

Address: 1213 1st Street SW, Calgary

The Street Eatery has crispy chicken on the menu, as well as a great KFC stir fry, but it’s also a sneaky great place for plant-based options. For vegetarians, there are vegan wings, popcorn chicken, and a KFC stir-fry made with seitan.

Address: 890 4th Avenue SW, Calgary

