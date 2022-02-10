Hayden Block Smoke & Whiskey is one of the best spots for barbecue in Calgary and it’s about to get even better (and bigger).

The busy barbecue joint will soon be adding an entirely new second floor to its very popular building in the Kensington community.

“We’re excited to tell you that we are adding a second-floor bar and music hall to Hayden Block!” Hayden Block stated in a recent Instagram post.

This new top floor will be a vibrant space to enjoy a whiskey cocktail, and it will also have a stage for live bands. The recently opened Southern Block Barbecue & Brewing in Mission also has a floor for live music and people absolutely love it.

Dedicated diners here can still expect the barbecue menu they have come to know and love downstairs. The renovation won’t be the only change coming; there are plans to introduce many new drinks to the menu as well.

Rustic decor is found throughout this much-loved watering hole that is well-known for serving up some of the best brisket and ribs outside of Texas.

Hayden Block sells smoked meats like brisket and pulled pork by the half-pound, mouth-watering sides like bacon-wrapped corn on the cob, creative trays that have everything from mint and watermelon salad, chips and queso, Frito pie, and more.

There are also sandwiches, dessert, and plenty of house-made cornbread that is a definite must-order.

This new bar floor that doubles as a music hall is an incredibly exciting addition to a neighbourhood place that so many people already love to visit.

Stay tuned for more details on all announcements for this new space as construction gets underway.

Hayden Block Smoke & Whiskey

Address: 1136 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Instagram