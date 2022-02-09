Best places to get Super Bowl takeout in Calgary this weekend
Feb 9 2022, 9:09 pm
Excited for the big game on Sunday, but don’t know where to get Super Bowl takeout food?
We have you covered.
The snacks are often the best part of watching the Super Bowl (and the halftime show), and we’ve compiled a list of the top spots offering special take home feasts this weekend.
From platters of food to boxes of sweets, here are the best places to get Super Bowl takeout food for this year’s game.
Italian Centre Shop
Con Mi Taco
Cluck n Cleaver
Local Public Eatery
First Street Market
Hi5 Burgers
Pure Street Food
Porteño Empanadas
Trolley 5
Leopolds
Calcutta Cricket Club