Many COVID-19 restrictions were recently lifted in Alberta, but the iconic Ship and Anchor Pub on Calgary’s 17th Avenue is making a different decision.

In an Instagram message posted shortly after Premier Jason Kenney announced the Restrictions Exemptions Program would end at midnight on February 8, The Ship and Anchor addressed its followers.

The popular bar felt that while these measures were clearly a step in the right direction, it left little time for businesses to respond appropriately, inform their staff, and change their operating procedures.

“We are choosing to hit pause on removing the REP while we consult our staff, assess customers’ comfort levels, and wait on the city’s response,” read the Instagram post.

“We are in support of the Alberta Hospitality Association response to the announcement and feel that it would be wiser to ease out of restrictions with the REP in place while removing other restrictions ahead of it, such as mingling, table caps and curfews,” the post also said.

The Alberta Hospitality Association released its own official response following the scaling back of several public health measures.

“The hospitality industry wants an understanding as to why REP would be lifted before other restrictions such as table capacity, curfew and approved socializing and events throughout our operations,” said the Alberta Health Association in its official response.

“Removal of REP without loosening additional restrictions will continue to see operators enduring huge losses daily,” the response continued.

The Restrictions Exemption Program has been removed for now, but businesses still have the right to continue working that way. The Ship and Anchor has decided to do just that until the team feels safe and ready.

“We appreciate your support while we take the time to make the right decisions for our staff and customers on moving forward,” stated the Instagram post from The Ship and Anchor.

Stay tuned for more details about the policies at The Ship and Anchor Pub, and how other Calgary restaurants choose to navigate through this time.