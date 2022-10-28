Trick-or-treaters will have to deal with snow in Calgary

People looking to head out this weekend will be greeted by beautiful fall weather, but, according to Environment Canada, that changes on Halloween with snow coming to Calgary.

It is good news for people who are planning to make their way to all of the spooky events across the city this weekend with the temperatures highs sitting in the 10°C to 14°C range.

Things start to take a turn on Sunday night. The night before Halloween brings a 30% chance of showers with the temperatures dipping below freezing.

Then for the big day itself, trick-or-treaters will be greeted by snow during the day in Calgary with the temperatures peaking at 6°C.

So whatever your Halloween costume is this year, make sure it looks good with a big jacket and boots.

Those conditions will stick around as the calendar flips to November with the temperature not getting above 0°C until Thursday with snow in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

And if you are thinking this might be unusual for it to be cold and wet for Halloween in Calgary, you would be mistaken.

The average temperature for October 31st in Calgary is 7.5°C, so this year’s Halloween will be a bit colder than normal, but not by a lot.

And it is expected to be a lot nicer than the coldest Halloween in Calgary’s history which was back in 1984 when the temperature dipped to 25°C.

The most snow Calgary has ever had on Halloween was back in 1967 when we got 9.1 cm in the city.

All of this is just a preview of what is expected in the city this winter, as the forecast for the next few months says we are in for a cold and snowy end to 2022 and beginning of 2023.

It comes after a wild summer in southern Alberta where people could still go skiing on July 1 but then dealt with an extended heatwave and several severe storms that caused major damage.