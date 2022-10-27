20 things to do in Calgary this weekend: October 28 to 30

It is Halloween weekend, and no matter what you are looking for, there are lots of things to do in Calgary leading up to the big day Monday.

There are lots of haunted houses plus a chance to see some stunning houses.

There are plenty of family fun options as well.

Here are 20 things to do this weekend in Calgary.

Get ready for Halloween on 17th

What: It’s spooky season on 17th Avenue, so grab your girls, guys, and ghouls for a free Halloween event in Tomkins Park! Kicking off October 29 at 2 pm, this family-friendly day will feature a special Halloween-themed performance from the Fermented Beet Orchestra, Deicha & the VuDudes, and spooky circus performers. Fotovon will also be on-site from 2 to 6 pm to get some epic Halloween pictures, and there will be an on-site candy booth, games, and trick-or-treating for all kiddos at participating 17th Avenue businesses.

When: October 29

Time: 2 to 8 pm

Where: Tomkins Park — 17th Avenue SW and 8th Street SW

Tickets/Admissions: FREE

Celebrate Spooky Season with Pumpkins After Dark Calgary 2022

What: Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Canada Olympic Park until October 31 with pumpkins that are carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins. It’s certainly shaping up to be a must-do event this Halloween in YYC.

When: September 22 to October 31

Where: 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Time: Various

Cost: $21.95 tickets can be found here

Have a day of fun at the Les Jardins Fall Harvest Showhome event

What: Check out the Les Jardins Fall Harvest Showhome Event and tour 4 townhome showhomes by Jayman Built, and take family photos in front of the Festive Fall Display with a professional photographer. Enjoy live music and spooky-inspired beverages sponsored by Alvin’s Jazz Club. You’ll receive complimentary food, lounge at a cozy firepit, and get a s’mores-making kit. You’ll be blown away by the onsite entertainment!

When: October 29

Time: 12 pm to 4 pm

Where: Les Jardins Townhomes & Condos (10808 18 Street SE)

What: A classic for people around Calgary. Cobb’s has a number of different mazes for the whole family to check out. They have a rope maze, a fence maze that is constantly changing, and something called a math maze. Cobbs, as always, has a lot to check out outside of the mazes as well.

When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays

Where: 1500 84th Avenue NE

Time: 11 am to 5 pm, Friday and Saturday evenings 6 pm to 11 pm

Cost: $20

Take a ride on the Train of Terror

What: Train of Terror has been around for six years. Canada’s only moving haunted house sits southeast of Calgary. The theme of the whole experience is Professor Grimm, who dedicated his life to finding the first witch ever. This pursuit led evil spirits to possess him and his manor. Train riders will also be taken back to the days of Dracula and castles and executions.

When: Fridays and Saturdays until October 29, Sunday, October 30

Where: Southeast of Calgary, 1 km west of ​Mossleigh, Alberta on Highway 24

Cost: $85

What: Join a pre-scheduled ghost tour, or book your own private guided experience in Inglewood, Kensington, or downtown Calgary. Participants will be given a glimpse into Calgary’s mischief, mayhem, and murders through both ghost stories and local history.

Calgary Ghost Tour guides are easily recognizable by the capes they wear and the lantern they carry as groups are led through the history and hauntings of the city.

When: Until November 5

Time: Varies by tour; select the date and time that works for your group for a private tour, or join a pre-set tour.

Where: Inglewood, Kensington, or downtown Calgary

Cost: Tickets start at $28 for adults and $20 for children. Private tours are $100 for up to four people, with additional guests for $25 per person (up to a total of 10 people).

Brave your way through a “Wicked” haunted house

What: Haunted Calgary is bringing its newest house to Calgary this spooky season with “Wicked” debuting this weekend. The wicked witch-themed attraction takes place in an underground parkade at the New Horizon Mall. You will also have to deal with the “house’s eternally suffering residents, and try to escape before the house claims your soul, too.”

When: Fridays and Saturdays from October 1 to November 4

Where: New Horizon Mall — 260300 Writing Creek Cresent, Balzac, Alberta

Time: Fridays, 7 to 9:30 pm; Saturdays, 2 to 10 pm

Tickets: Starting at $22

What: Billed as “Calgary’s only free ghost tour,” Walk the YYC’s Haunted Cowtown experience takes guests through the “extremely haunted” streets of Inglewood, telling tales of close encounters of the dead kind.

Hear traditional “ghost in the window” stories, along with more unique experiences. There’s a sweet tale of people playing with a ghost, a funny anecdote of a friendly, music-loving ghost who scolds someone if they make a mistake playing an instrument, and even a mischievous ghostly monkey.

When: Saturdays

Time: 8 pm

Where: Meet at the Deane House at 8 pm

Cost: Pay what you want

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ScreamfestYYC (@screamfestyyc)

What: Screamfest is a tradition for horror fans in Calgary. Check out the haunted houses, terrifying rides, and spooky carnival games.

There will be six different haunted houses, with the promise of something new for 2022! There are also carnival games and axe throwing on the Midway of Mayhem, a coffin ride, food trucks, a beer lounge, and more. A special, adults-only night will take place on October 27.

When: October 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, and 31

Time: 7 pm to midnight

Where: Stampede Park Grandstand — 3rd Street SE, Calgary

Tickets: Starting at $25; available now

What: This one is a tour of an individual building but it will definitely spook you. Investigate The Wine Cellar in the Alberta Hotel Building and hear about how the staff has experienced, unexplained electronic malfunctions, ghostly voices, footsteps, and the feeling of being watched or followed.

When: October 29

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Alberta Hotel Building (137 8th Avenue Southwest)

Cost: $100

See the spooky side of science with Orange Crush

What: Telus Spark is celebrating the spooky season with some wild displays this October. “Orange Crush” gives you a once-in-a-lifetime chance to hold an eyeball (we hope it’s your only time anyway 😳). You can also discover the spooky side of space and hang out with some creepy, crawly bugs.

When: Now until October 31

Time: Science centre hours (Monday to Thursday, 9 am to 4 pm; Friday to Sunday, 9 am to 5 pm)

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Farmyard (@calgaryfarmyard)

What: Make sure you bring your flashlights to the Calgary Farmyard. The corn maze will stay dark to add an extra challenge for those in attendance. The rest of the farmyard will be lit up so you can see the 35 activities it has on-site for a perfect fall experience.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from September 16 to October 31

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224

Tickets: $19.95 if purchased online in advance; $24.95 at the gate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Calgary (@dailyhivecalgary)

What: There are a lot of wild Halloween events going on in Calgary. But if you aren’t looking for an intense scare, the spooktacular mini golf set-up at Winsport is perfect! Dress up and compete with the whole family.

When: On until October 31

Where: 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Tickets: $10

Go to Pumpkin-finity and beyond!

What: Check out this immersive fall experience featuring the city’s first and only indoor pumpkin hut, including 350 hand-painted pumpkins by local artists, and a mirror “infinity room” illusion. All pumpkins will be handed out to the public for free on October 31 for CrossIron Mills guests to take a little piece of the installation home with them to celebrate the holiday!

When: Now until October 31

Time: Monday to Saturday, 10 am to 9 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 6 pm

Where: CrossIron Mills — 261055 Crossiron Boulevard, Rocky View

Field of Screams at Cobb’s Adventure Park

What: A must-try for anyone in Calgary at any time, Cobb’s is gearing up for the spooky season by turning into a “terrifying, thrilling, and spine-tingling terror show.” Along with some haunted houses, there will be rides, games like archery tag, and lots of great food to try out.

If you need to lower the heart rate after the scares or want a moment of zen before a thrilling night, the kangaroo petting zoo will be open until 8 pm.

When: October 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, and 29

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Cobb’s Adventure Park — 1500 84th Street NE

Tickets: $26

Get lost in a book at the Spooky Reading Tree

What: A larger-than-life Spooky Reading Tree will take centre stage in Southcentre’s Centre Court until Halloween featuring a reading nook and a variety of vignettes inspired by popular fairytales, including Hansel and Gretel, Little Red Riding Hood, The Wizard of Oz, Alice in Wonderland, and Snow White. You’ll have the chance to explore the reading tree and use the various tableaus as the backdrop for family photo ops. Community story times will also take place, during which families can enjoy dramatic readings of beloved childhood stories. The display will also create opportunities for Calgarians to learn more about Little Red Reading House, a special reading place for children.

When: October 25 to October 31

Time: 10 am to 8 pm (Sunday, October 31, 11 am to 8 pm)

Where: Southcentre Mall — 100 Anderson Road SE

Get a blast of nostalgia with Coyote Stunning

What: Coyote Stunning, a Coyote Ugly-inspired party, is coming to The Prairie Emporium on Friday, October 28, this party will feature live music, drinks, food, and of course, some bar-top performances. The music will showcase talents like Calgary-based country singer Alex Hughes and two of the city’s most popular drag performers, Nada Nuff and Angelina Starchild. There will also be craft beer and cider from Village Brewery, and featured cocktails and bar snacks like nachos, poutine, and grilled cheese sandwiches.

When: October 28

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Prairie Emporium — 300-334 53rd Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $20 per ticket

Enjoy a Ghouls’ Night Out at Heritage Park

What: Get ready ghosts and goblins, Ghouls’ Night Out Calgary Halloween event is returning to Heritage Park! Pick out your costumes, gather the family and get ready to experience this wildly popular, safe, and fun-filled Halloween event for all ages. They have Carnival Games, Halloween Crafts, and scary storytelling. There is also some fun theatre performances for everyone to check out.

When: October 28 to 30

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Cost: $14.99 (ages 3-15); $19.95 (ages 16+)

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission; $26 for adults, $19 for children