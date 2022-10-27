The spookiest Halloween events happening in Calgary this weekend

No matter what you are looking for, there is something for everyone this Halloween weekend in Calgary. Especially if you want a real scare.

If you want something for the whole family, or just you and your partner, there is plenty of that too.

But if your idea of Halloween is jump scares and a lot of screaming, here are the events in Calgary that will do just that.

Take a ride on the Train of Terror

What: Train of Terror has been around for six years. Canada’s only moving haunted house sits southeast of Calgary. The theme of the whole experience is Professor Grimm, who dedicated his life to finding the first witch ever. This pursuit led evil spirits to possess him and his manor. Train riders will also be taken back to the days of Dracula and castles and executions.

When: October 28 to 30

Where: Southeast of Calgary, 1 km west of ​Mossleigh, Alberta on Highway 24

Cost: $85

What: This Halloween weekend join a pre-scheduled ghost tour, or book your own private guided experience in Inglewood, Kensington, or downtown Calgary. Participants will be given a glimpse into Calgary’s mischief, mayhem, and murders through both ghost stories and local history.

Calgary Ghost Tour guides are easily recognizable by the capes they wear and the lantern they carry as groups are led through the history and hauntings of the city.

When: Until November 5

Time: Varies by tour; select the date and time that works for your group for a private tour, or join a pre-set tour.

Where: Inglewood, Kensington, or downtown Calgary

Cost: Tickets start at $28 for adults and $20 for children. Private tours are $100 for up to four people, with additional guests for $25 per person (up to a total of 10 people).

Brave your way through a “Wicked” haunted house

What: Haunted Calgary is bringing its newest house to Calgary this spooky season with “Wicked” debuting this weekend. The wicked witch-themed attraction takes place in an underground parkade at the New Horizon Mall. You will also have to deal with the “house’s eternally suffering residents, and try to escape before the house claims your soul, too.”

When: Fridays and Saturdays until November 4

Where: New Horizon Mall — 260300 Writing Creek Cresent, Balzac, Alberta

Time: Fridays, 7 to 9:30 pm; Saturdays, 2 to 10 pm

Tickets: Starting at $22

What: Billed as “Calgary’s only free ghost tour,” Walk the YYC’s Haunted Cowtown experience takes guests through the “extremely haunted” streets of Inglewood, telling tales of close encounters of the dead kind.

Hear traditional “ghost in the window” stories, along with more unique experiences. There’s a sweet tale of people playing with a ghost, a funny anecdote of a friendly, music-loving ghost who scolds someone if they make a mistake playing an instrument, and even a mischievous ghostly monkey.

When: Saturday, October 29

Time: 8 pm

Where: Meet at the Deane House at 8 pm

Cost: Pay what you want

What: Screamfest is a tradition for horror fans in Calgary. Check out the haunted houses, terrifying rides, and spooky carnival games.

There will be six different haunted houses, with the promise of something new for 2022! There are also carnival games and axe throwing on the Midway of Mayhem, a coffin ride, food trucks, a beer lounge, and more. A special, adults-only night will take place on October 27.

When: October 27, 28, 29, and 31

Time: 7 pm to midnight

Where: Stampede Park Grandstand — 3rd Street SE, Calgary

Tickets: Starting at $25; available now

What: This one is a tour of an individual building but it will definitely spook you. Investigate The Wine Cellar in the Alberta Hotel Building and hear about how the staff has experienced, unexplained electronic malfunctions, ghostly voices, footsteps, and the feeling of being watched or followed.

When: October 29

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Alberta Hotel Building (137 8th Avenue Southwest)

Cost: $100

Field of Screams at Cobb’s Adventure Park

What: A must-try for anyone in Calgary at any time, Cobb’s is gearing up for the spooky season by turning into a “terrifying, thrilling, and spine-tingling terror show.” Along with some haunted houses, there will be rides, games like archery tag, and lots of great food to try out.

If you need to lower the heart rate after the scares or want a moment of zen before a thrilling night, the kangaroo petting zoo will be open until 8 pm.

When: October 28, and 29

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Cobb’s Adventure Park — 1500 84th Street NE

Tickets: $26