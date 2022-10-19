Albertans should brace for a colder, snowier winter than normal

It has been unseasonably warm to start fall. But Albertans shouldn’t let that trick them into thinking it will be an easy winter.

Quite the opposite actually.

AccuWeather is out with their winter forecast for 2022-2023, and it is less than ideal for Alberta.

They say we can expect colder-than-normal temperatures across the province, brought in by a Jet Stream from the arctic.

They say the temperatures are expected to be lower than the average 1°C that Calgary normally gets from December to February.

And along with the cold will come a whole lot of snow.

AccuWeather also says Edmonton and Calgary can expect above-average snowfall due to an “upslope flow.”

The report says, “Upslope flow occurs when air that is flowing toward higher terrain — such as a mountain range — is forced to rise. When the air is forced upward over the higher terrain, it cools and condenses, increasing the intensity of the precipitation, whether it is rain or snow.”

Normally during the winter months, Calgary sees 128 cm or just over 50 inches of snow. The report says Alberta can expect more snow than the norm this season.

They say the snow won’t reach Saskatchewan as often. Their winter will be quite cold, but it will be a dry cold.

This will be quite the adjustment for many Albertans as this winter comes after a fall that has seen temperatures in the 20°C consistently after a summer where heat records were being shattered regularly.

So, if you want to enjoy the great weather, get out and enjoy it before it turns, as early as this weekend.

As for the rest of the country, La Nina will affect BC for the third year in a row, sending a number of massive winter storms their way.

Temperatures in Manitoba are expected to be near normal while out east, the coldest parts of winter aren’t expected to hit the heavily populated areas of Toronto, Ottawa, or Montreal with temperatures this winter expected to be warmer than normal.

How lovely for them.