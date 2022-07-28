Alberta heat records shattered that were set WAY back in 2020

Heat records in parts of Alberta fell on Wednesday, as a vast portion of the province swelters under high temperatures.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) released a weather summary of the records that were shattered yesterday thanks to a “warm upper ridge brought well above normal temperatures to parts of Alberta.”

The ECCC says the following areas set a daily maximum temperature record on July 27, 2022:

Beaverlodge Area (Beaverlodge RCS)

New record of 32.4˚C

Old record of 30.3˚C set in 2020

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Grande Prairie Area (Grande Prairie A)

New record of 32.9˚C

Old record of 31.0˚C set in 2020

Records in this area have been kept since 1922

Hendrickson Creek Area (Hendrickson Creek)

New record of 30.0˚C

Old record of 29.6˚C set in 2020

Records in this area have been kept since 1995

Red Earth Creek Area (Red Earth)

New record of 31.0˚C

Old record of 30.7˚C set in 2020

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

The ECCC added that the summary provided may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.

The City of Calgary and the City of Edmonton are both under heat warning as of 9 am Thursday, July 28, along with numerous areas in the province.

A full list of heat warnings for the entire province can be found on the Environment Canada website.