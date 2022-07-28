Alberta heat records shattered that were set WAY back in 2020

Heat records in parts of Alberta fell on Wednesday, as a vast portion of the province swelters under high temperatures.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) released a weather summary of the records that were shattered yesterday thanks to a “warm upper ridge brought well above normal temperatures to parts of Alberta.”
The ECCC says the following areas set a daily maximum temperature record on July 27, 2022:
Beaverlodge Area (Beaverlodge RCS)
New record of 32.4˚C
Old record of 30.3˚C set in 2020
Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Grande Prairie Area (Grande Prairie A)
New record of 32.9˚C
Old record of 31.0˚C set in 2020
Records in this area have been kept since 1922
Hendrickson Creek Area (Hendrickson Creek)
New record of 30.0˚C
Old record of 29.6˚C set in 2020
Records in this area have been kept since 1995
Red Earth Creek Area (Red Earth)
New record of 31.0˚C
Old record of 30.7˚C set in 2020
Records in this area have been kept since 1994
The ECCC added that the summary provided may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.
The City of Calgary and the City of Edmonton are both under heat warning as of 9 am Thursday, July 28, along with numerous areas in the province.
A full list of heat warnings for the entire province can be found on the Environment Canada website.