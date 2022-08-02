A tornado warned storm that struck central Alberta Monday afternoon dropped hail stones the size of grapefruit, according to photos posted to social media.

Baseball-sized hail was also reported from the storm that struck near the community of Markerville, southwest of Red Deer.

106mm (grapefruit) sized hail NW of Merkerville, AB #ABstorm pic.twitter.com/RCqYjGHEmD — NHP Field Project 🇨🇦 (@NHP_field) August 2, 2022

Average size of hail falling in the storm but some were definitely bigger than this… #abstorm @westernuNHP @PrairieChasers pic.twitter.com/xmfAt9jOUh — Erik Younk (@YounkShack) August 2, 2022

A tornado warning is in place for the Red Deer area, with Environment Canada saying it is tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado.

Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

As of 6:10 pm, doppler radar indicates a potential tornado is located near Niobe.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately,” Environment Canada said.

The federal weather agency added to “go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.”

Those in danger are also urged to leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.