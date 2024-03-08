Greedy Donut is offering free donuts and coffee this weekend

FoodDessertsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Mar 8 2024, 7:35 pm
Greedy Donut, one of Calgary’s best donut shops, is giving away free donuts and coffee for one day only.

To celebrate its first birthday, Greedy Donut is giving free donuts to its first 1,000 customers on Sunday, March 10.

Each of the first 1,000 customers to visit Greedy Donut will get two free donuts and coffee to enjoy with no purchase necessary.

With fluffy, cream-filled donuts in flavours such as blueberry cream cheese, milk cream, London Fog, and matcha, it’s a pretty sweet deal.

Be warned: You’ll want to get down early, as the offer is first-come-first-served, and the store will close as soon as it’s sold out.

See you in line, YYC!

Greedy Donut

Address: 6008 Macleod Trail SW #106, Calgary

Instagram

