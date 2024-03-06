FoodRestaurants & BarsDessertsSpecials & Deals

Pie Junkie has launched a super-sized pastry to celebrate Pi Day

Mar 6 2024, 7:10 pm
Courtesy of Pie Junkie

Pi Day, perhaps the best and only day to celebrate a love of both pie and math, is right around the corner.

The day falls on March 14 every year (3.14, get it?), and to celebrate, Pie Junkie is serving up a super-sized pie.

The limited edition slab pies serve up to 24 people and are available in delicious flavours, including key lime, chocolate, raspberry, and raspberry cheesecake. You’ll need to pre-order to get one in time for Pi Day.

Customers will also be able to buy a box of pre-made pastry numbers and pi symbols to decorate their Pi Day purchase to the max.

If you want to get in on the action but don’t have anyone to share Pie Junkie’s enormous Pi Day creation with, regular and miniature-sized themed pies will also be available.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pie Junkie (@piejunkieyyc)

Why not celebrate Pi Day in the most delicious way possible?

Pie Junkie

Address: 1081 2nd Avenue NW, Calgary

Address: 8 Spruce Centre SW Calgary

Address: 826 Crowfoot Crescent NW, Calgary

Address: 2171 Mahogany Boulevard SW, Calgary

