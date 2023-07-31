FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Sushi AOI: New restaurant opening soon in Calgary

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Jul 31 2023, 9:01 pm
Sushi AOI: New restaurant opening soon in Calgary
In Green/Shutterstock

Sushi AOI, an exciting new YYC restaurant, is opening its doors soon.

No real details are available yet, other than it’s opening sometime in August.

This new Japanese restaurant concept is opening at 211a 12th Avenue SW, which is a great Beltline location, adding to the already great dining scene here.

If the location looks familiar, it’s moving into the old space that was once The Allium — a very adored restaurant that recently closed in YYC. The Allium was an upscale vegetarian restaurant set inside a very hip and comfortable atmosphere. The menu was short and sweet and designed to be shared.

It’s sad to see The Allium go, but this is the next iteration for the space, and we are very excited to see what it brings.

Will this new space end up being one of the best sushi spots in Calgary? Stay tuned to find out.

Sushi AOI

Dished Calgary

Sushi AOI

Address: 211a 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hogan ShortHogan Short
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.