Sushi AOI, an exciting new YYC restaurant, is opening its doors soon.

No real details are available yet, other than it’s opening sometime in August.

This new Japanese restaurant concept is opening at 211a 12th Avenue SW, which is a great Beltline location, adding to the already great dining scene here.

If the location looks familiar, it’s moving into the old space that was once The Allium — a very adored restaurant that recently closed in YYC. The Allium was an upscale vegetarian restaurant set inside a very hip and comfortable atmosphere. The menu was short and sweet and designed to be shared.

It’s sad to see The Allium go, but this is the next iteration for the space, and we are very excited to see what it brings.

Will this new space end up being one of the best sushi spots in Calgary? Stay tuned to find out.

Sushi AOI

Address: 211a 12th Avenue SW, Calgary