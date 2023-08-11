The General Block in Bridgeland is kicking off a very exciting inaugural food event this month.

Five businesses — Village Ice Cream, Phil & Seb, UNA Pizza, Swish Oral Care, and Collective Clinic — are hosting the first-ever “block” party. It’s a free, family-friendly event and it’s on Sunday, August 27, at 65 7a Street NE.

“We’re so excited to be partnering with the local businesses in General Block for this party,” said Billy Friley, founder of Village Ice Cream, in a media release.

“It’s a love letter to Bridgeland and we just can’t wait to get the community together to celebrate summer!”

This market offers attendees a chance to indulge in some fantastic food dishes, but also plenty of other local maker markets, vintage clothing markets, a live DJ, and a kids’ craft zone.

“As a part of the Bridgeland community, we are delighted to host this event as a way to express our heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support we have received from the people of Calgary,” said Adam Jiwani, co-owner of Swish Oral Care, in the release.

“This celebration is a chance for the community to come together and revel in the unique spirit that defines Bridgeland.”

Admission to the event is free and attendees can purchase all of the available food and beverages from the restaurants on-site

This looks like it’s going to be one of the best food events in Calgary this summer.

For more info, visit the site here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridgeland, Calgary ♥️ (@bridgelandyyc)

General Block in Bridgeland party

When: Sunday, August 27 from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: 65 7a Street NE, Calgary

Admission: FREE