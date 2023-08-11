McDonald’s is coming to Calgary’s iconic 17th Ave, and it looks like it’s going to be huge.

This new outpost for the popular chain is looking to be massive, drive-thru, two storeys, and open 24 hours.

There are some amazing places to eat on 17th Avenue, from restaurants to great patios, but sometimes you just want Mcdonald’s.

Here are just a few of the photos we snapped of the new spot for the fast-food giant that is currently under construction.

Stay tuned for all updates on the opening of this massive new outpost coming to Calgary.