McDonald’s opening two-storey location on Calgary's 17th Ave (PHOTOS)
Aug 11 2023, 4:02 pm
McDonald’s is coming to Calgary’s iconic 17th Ave, and it looks like it’s going to be huge.
This new outpost for the popular chain is looking to be massive, drive-thru, two storeys, and open 24 hours.
There are some amazing places to eat on 17th Avenue, from restaurants to great patios, but sometimes you just want Mcdonald’s.
Here are just a few of the photos we snapped of the new spot for the fast-food giant that is currently under construction.
Stay tuned for all updates on the opening of this massive new outpost coming to Calgary.