McDonald’s opening two-storey location on Calgary's 17th Ave (PHOTOS)

Aug 11 2023, 4:02 pm
McDonald’s opening two-storey location on Calgary's 17th Ave (PHOTOS)
McDonald’s is coming to Calgary’s iconic 17th Ave, and it looks like it’s going to be huge.

This new outpost for the popular chain is looking to be massive, drive-thru, two storeys, and open 24 hours.

There are some amazing places to eat on 17th Avenue, from restaurants to great patios, but sometimes you just want Mcdonald’s.

Here are just a few of the photos we snapped of the new spot for the fast-food giant that is currently under construction.

Stay tuned for all updates on the opening of this massive new outpost coming to Calgary.

