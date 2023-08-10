FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

EXO Karaoke Bar just opened in Calgary

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Aug 10 2023, 7:34 pm
EXO Karaoke Bar just opened in Calgary
@exo_karaokebar/Instagram | Viiviien/Shutterstock

EXO Karaoke Bar is officially open in Calgary.

This is the city’s newest premium private room karaoke bar, offering intimate, upscale rooms for the “ultimate exclusive karaoke experience.”

From anthem ballads to pop songs, this spot aims to be the go-to spot for sing-a-longs in YYC. There are 15 different rooms of different sizes available to book, with the largest one able to fit up to 30 people.

It’s located in the Beltline community just off 1st Street on 140 11th Avenue SW, beside Pizza Italiano.

Bringing “Korean Nightlife to Canada,” the songbook includes k=language versions in English, Korean, Chinese, Filipino, Russian, Spanish, and more.

Book your room today and sing some Taylor Swift in case you weren’t able to get tickets.

EXO karaoke bar

Dished Calgary

EXO Karaoke Bar

Address: 140 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hogan ShortHogan Short
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.