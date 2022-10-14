It might not seem like a destination town, but it’s certainly worth the drive if you’re looking for the best restaurants in Okotoks. There certainly are some fantastic hidden gems there.

You may not know where to start, but luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Next time you’re in Okotoks, you’ve gotta check out a few of these spots. Or, make a foodie staycation of it and visit them all!

You might also like: Inside this Hakata-style ramen spot and cocktail bar in Calgary (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

15 best sports bars in Calgary to watch the game

Alberta bucket list: 12 food and beverage experiences you need to try

Here are seven of the best restaurants in Okotoks worth checking out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heartland Cafe & Restaurant (@heartlandcaferestaurant)

This is the best restaurant in Okotoks and one of the best restaurants in Alberta.

This hidden gem is located inside a building that was once a church. It’s over 100 years old!

The menu here changes seasonally, offering fresh interpretations of traditional, healthy, and flavourful recipes. The lunch and dinner menus are fantastic and made entirely from scratch, down to the salad dressings.

Even though there are changes, there are many dishes that remain the same, like the Heartland Burger and chicken and brie sandwich, topped with date jam and Granny Smith apples. Appetizers, salads, pasta, and unique mains, like the ribeye steak with Hungarian red pepper stew, will appeal to all types of diners.

This place still feels like a secret, but it’s certainly worth the drive out. Making a reservation is definitely recommended.

Address: 46 McRae Street, Okotoks

Instagram

Many people are already familiar with this spot because the golf course is incredible.

Golfers are likely familiar with just how great this food is, but you don’t need to hit the links to stop by Jerry’s Restaurant. It’s one of the best food spots in Okotoks.

The weekend breakfast menu is fantastic, and the all-day options are made up of inspired dishes, like Japanese gyoza, a Bavarian Ruben sandwich, French bistro beef dip, and the butter chicken bowl, to name just a few.

Perfect for a golf course, there are also items like nachos, burgers, soups, and salads, but they’re anything but ordinary.

Address: 376 D’Arcy Ranch Drive, Okotoks

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Rock Pizza Okotoks (@redrockpizzaokotoks)

Every town deserves an amazing pizza spot, and for Okotoks, it’s Red Rock Pizza.

The signature pizzas are the way to go unless you’re feeling something classic because there are those as well. There’s also a create your own option.

We recommend going for the True North with maple-soaked bacon, the Kamikaze with teriyaki chicken, or the Mango Tango, topped with smokey tomato sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, mangos, chili oil, and fresh herbs.

There are also salads, appetizers, and signature pastas, like the Red Rock Mac, made with macaroni, wild mushrooms, onion, alfredo, garlic, and truffle.

Address: 200 Southridge Drive #421, Okotoks

Instagram

Craving a taste of Britain? This is the spot.

The fish and chips are fantastic here, but all of the British favourite sides are here as well, like the hard-to-find mushy peas.

The owners here moved to Calgary in 2009 straight from across the pond, so you know the food has been developed by the right group. Traditional meat pies, pork battered sausages, and Pimm’s Cups can also be ordered here.

Address: 94 Elizabeth Street, Okotoks

Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Fast + Fresh (@littlefastfresh)

Do you know the feeling when you want something super quick, but also substantial? Like a salad, wrap, sandwich, and other items like that? Little Fast and Fresh is THE spot for that in Okotoks.

This cafe eatery has a loaded California-style burrito, house-made Kennebec fries, banh mi sandwiches, and so much more. The Ruben sandwich here is made with smoked duck and housemade sauerkraut!

Even something like a kale caesar is ramped up here by using ingredients like popped chickpea croutons, Grana Padano cheese, chives, and a garlic caper dressing.

Address: 204-44 Riverside Gate, Okotoks

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweetgrass Deli Eatery (@sweetgrassdeli)

This deli and eatery offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, European imported goods, and daily specials.

Each menu has the standard fare — omelettes, bennies, deli sandwiches, pie, etc — but made with love, care, and fresh ingredients just like you’d hope to make at home.

Address: 1-49 Elizabeth Street, Okotoks

Instagram

To put it simply, this award-winning cafe is the best place to stop by for a coffee.

The coffee is fantastic, whether you get a drip or one of the espresso-style drinks. If you’re in the mood for a quick bite, baked goods like scones, muffins, and other sweet and savoury treats are all homemade.

Address: 22 N Railway Street, Okotoks

Facebook