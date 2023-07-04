Fortuna’s Row is a trendy and exciting restaurant that recently opened last July, and it’s finally opening its exciting new addition: The Patio and Ice Cream Kiosk.

From the team that brought YYC Orchard Restaurant and Shelter Cocktail Bar, this popular restaurant features an upscale menu of modern Latin American food and drinks.

This massive riverfront restaurant has a visually stunning dining room that perfectly compliments the colourful and dazzling food on every plate. It’s also the home of the Standing Room Only Bar.

This new patio experience and ice cream service just launched here, with a new summer menu just in time for the Stampede.

Beverage Director Ivana Lovric has created a new summer list of frozen beverages using tropical flavours inspired by the vibrant regions of Latin America. Chef Mikko Tamarra has also developed food dishes for summer that combines the favourites from last season with some exciting new ones as well.

To cool you off on the patio (or maybe before a walk along the Bow), there is also the new Ice Cream Kiosk working outside of a charming airstream. This concept will serve up a rotating selection of luscious soft-serve flavours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fortuna’s Row (@fortunas.row)

Fortuna’s Row’s mission was to bring an experience larger and unlike any other Latin American in Western Canada, and it continues to do just that.

From the wasabi cocktail, made with gin, soju, watermelon, MSG, and wasabi, to one of the tequila-based honeydew drinks, which also had avocado and cilantro for a crisp creaminess to it, this spot is on par with the best cocktail bars of YYC.

As for the food offerings, you have to see them to believe them.

One of the most beautiful dishes is the colourful Hokkaido scallop ceviche, with Leche de Tigre, octopus jerky, and potato chips.

Next time you’re up for drinks, food, and now ice cream, check out this new patio and ice cream experience.

Fortuna’s Row – The Patio and Ice Cream Kiosk

Address: 421 Riverfront Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram