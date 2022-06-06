Brazen, Banff’s newest restaurant and lounge, opens in the historic Mount Royal Hotel this month.

Offering a new and bold dining experience in the heart of Banff, this new spot opens on June 14. This will be a great addition to Banff’s already vibrant dining scene.

The menu at Brazen will focus on sharable plates, dinner classics with a modern-day twist, and hand-crafted cocktails.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brazen Banff (@brazenbanff)

“Brazen pays homage to the original lounge and restaurant in the Mount Royal Hotel – The Alberta Bar,” said Scott Hergott, Executive Chef of the Banff Jasper Collection by Pursuit, in a press release.

“In its day, The Alberta Bar was the center of activity and a place where all gathered to share a meal and share their stories.

“Today we reimagine this classic Banff space, bringing it back to life in a contemporary way with an adventurous Albertan spirit,” he added.

The changing menu here is inspired by the seasons, showcasing traditional dishes with a modern and local twist.

Some of the dishes we can’t wait to try are the sherry creamed Fox Farms mushrooms on toast, braised elk and cabbage, a charred acorn squash served with smoked Mussels, hangar steak with a potato fondant on the side, and truffle mac and cheese, to highlight just a few.

The cocktail menu celebrates Banff’s history using local spirits and house-made syrups.

“Brazen honours our history, while looking to the future – setting the stage for past stories to be told and new memories to be made,” said Stuart Back, Chief Operating Officer for the Banff Jasper Collection by Pursuit, in a press release.

“From dining 7,500 feet on top of the Banff Gondola with our Sky Bistro and Northern Lights Alpine Kitchen to downtown Banff’s Farm & Fire, Brazenwill add another signature culinary experience to Pursuit’s exceptional dining portfolio,” Back added.

The next time you’re visiting Banff, stop by Brazen and see what all of the excitement is about.

Brazen

Address: 138 Banff Avenue, Banff,

Instagram