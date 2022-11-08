Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Fans of the iconic Christmas movie Home Alone, rejoice! Calgary’s very popular Eighty-Eight Brewing Co. is bringing the McCallister house back to YYC.

Launching November 22, like it did last year, the brewery is bringing the film to life in its taproom, complete with battle plans, booby traps, tree houses, and maybe even a wet bandit.

There will also be three festive events during this time featuring holiday food and beer pairings: cheese and beer on November 30, beer and pizza on December 7, and beer with sweet baked goods on December 14. You won’t want to miss out on the first one because Portland Street Pizza offered here is some of the best in the city,

Don’t be late for that Paris flight and go easy on the Pepsi, Fuller. You’re going to want to pop into Eighty-Eight (aka the McCallister House) for favourite brews like the Wave Pool Tropical IPA, Hammer Pants Pale Ale, Monster Truck Lite Pilsner, and Ring Pop Kviek Double IPA, along with seasonal, limited-time offerings.

Immerse yourself in some full-blown, all-out Christmas décor while enjoying some of the brewery’s seasonal beers and eats to celebrate the festive season.

The event runs during taproom hours from Tuesday to Sunday.

Merry Beer-mas, ya filthy animal!

Eighty-Eight Brewing Co.: Home Alone-style taproom

When: November 22 to December 30, 2022

Where: Eighty-Eight Brewing Co. — #1070 – 2600 Portland Street SE, Calgary

With files from Elle McLean