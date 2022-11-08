The Banff Craft Beer Festival is returning this month!
Running from November 24 to 26, this epic beer fest is in an extremely cool location in the world-famous mountain village: the Cave and Basin National Historic Site.
There’s no better way to enjoy the winter than gathering with some friends and appreciating a good drink (or three), and that’s just what’s in store at “the world’s most beautiful beer festival.”
Attendees will be able to sample from over 50 of Alberta’s craft breweries, eateries, and distilleries from across the province, as well as stop by a larger number of tents participating in this edition.
Some of the breweries that will be there include Banded Peak Brewing, Eighty-Eight Brewing, and Wild Rose Brewery. When you’re looking for food, there will be plenty of vendors, such as the newly opened and spectacular Brazen restaurant.
Another feature of the festival is the free shuttle service which will be made available from Banff Avenue Brewing in downtown Banff to the picturesque Cave & Basin location.
General admission tickets include event entrance, sample mug, and live entertainment. There are also VIP experiences and hotel packages available.
Banff Craft Beer Festival 2022
When:
- Thursday, November 24: 5 to 10 pm
- Friday, November 25: 5 to 10 pm
- Saturday, November 26: Noon to 4 pm and 5 to 9 pm
Where: Cave & Basin – 311 Cave Avenue, Banff, Alberta
Tickets: $19 to $175, available online