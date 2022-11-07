Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The East Village Block by Block Party kicks off this weekend in Calgary.

East Village is an up-and-coming neighbourhood and this free block party aims to highlight the community and all that it has to offer.

There are so many great spots to explore here, like the newly opened Fortuna’s Row restaurant, and even a locally-owned brunch spot with an amazing Caesar cocktail.

Visitors to this family-friendly outdoor event, taking place on Saturday, November 12, will feature live music, Indigenous dancers, magicians, food trucks, and more. Making it even more fun, the entire thing will be hosted by local drag queen Birthday Girl.

The weather is getting pretty cold, but there will be a live DJ to encourage some dancing, family activities to keep you moving, and several fire pits set up. if that wasn’t enough to fight off the cold, there’s going to be a great selection of food trucks and even a beer garden.

“We’ve got room, food, and fun for every family, friend, and stranger around,” the East Village team stated in a media release.

Cold Garden will be providing the beer garden, Neon taco and Family Cheesed will be the food trucks on-site, and one of the fun activities at the party will be a live portrait illustration.

For a full list of vendors and entertainment lineups, check out the website.

East Village Block by Block Party

When: 8th Avenue and 4th Street SE, Calgary

Where: Saturday, November 12 from 12 to 6 pm

Price: FREE

