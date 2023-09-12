The 6IX is a premier new cocktail lounge and dessert bar opening soon in Calgary.

Located at 638 6th Avenue SW, this new concept promises to offer a “luxurious experience with a sophisticated and inviting atmosphere.”

It also promises “an unparalleled luxury experience that redefines nightlife.”

We haven’t seen the space yet, but we do know the desserts that will be served here. Lady M Confections, the world-renowned confections brand based in New York, will be serving up sweets like cakes, pastries, and the Signature Mille Crêpes.

This signature dessert is made with an astonishing 20 layers of cream and 20 layers of delicate French crêpes.

In addition to all of the sweet desserts guests can indulge in, there will also be a curated menu of gourmet small plates, hors d’oeuvres, tapas, cocktails, and shisha. There are so many excellent bars in Calgary and this one feels like it might have the goods to make that list.

Will this become one of the best places for dessert in Calgary? We can’t wait to find out and satisfy our sweet tooth in a new way.

Stay tuned for details on the official opening announcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The 6IX (@the6ixcanada)

Address: 638 6th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram