If you’re looking for the best Filipino restaurants in Calgary, you have your work cut out for you. There are many, from fast food spots to breakfast joints to hybrid restaurants.

Canada recently had its first-ever Filipino Restaurant Month and people were so excited. It was a chance to try all of these authentic places out, possibly even for the first time.

It was a real chance to eat, drink, and celebrate the food of the Philippines.

Calgarians can hopefully look forward to that month-long event every year, but in the meantime, you need a list to know where to go for food from the Philippines.

Here are some of the best Filipino restaurants in Calgary to check out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by happee peeps (@happee_peeps)

Located on 17th Avenue, this newly opened restaurant specializes in fried chicken, grilled meats, pasta, sides, and JusFruit drinks.

Peeps crispy chicken boxes are available in six-, eight-, or 10-piece meals, and there are also options for items like grilled chicken, pork belly, BBQ pork skewers, and more. Spaghetti with banana ketchup is common in Filipino cooking, and it’s served here with garlic toast and pop.

Address: 3111B 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amihan Grill + Bakeshop (@amihan_grill_bakeshop)

Inspired by the streets of the Philippines, this spot is both a restaurant with authentic dishes like chicken wings and Pinoy spaghetti and it’s also a bakeshop with freshly baked bread and pastries like Pan de Coco.

Address: 3132 26th Street NE Unit #208, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chopstix Filipino Restaurant (@chopstixfilipino)

This is one of the best Filipino restaurants in Calgary, making home-cooked noodle soup and authentic congee, and serving all-day breakfast.

Address: 5315 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

Address: 9679 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Instagram

There are well over 100 menu items here, including rice dishes, desserts, appetizers, breakfast dishes, and so much more.

There are ice porridge dishes, Mami noodle soups, and of course, spaghetti.

Address: 3223 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rise N’ Shine Breakfast Place (@rnsbreakfastplace)

The Philippines seem to love breakfast food, and Rise N’ Shine is the place for it.

Offering home-style meals like beef tapa with house-marinated beef strips served with garlic rice, a fried egg, and mango salsa, this is a unique breakfast you should definitely check out.

Address: 5330 72nd Avenue SE #121, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Streetside Grill and Cafe (@streetside_grillandcafe)

In many ways this is a classic diner-style spot, serving breakfast and gourmet burgers, but Chef Marlon was born in the Philippines, so there are still menu items like rice and noodle bowls, as well as a traditional tapsilog breakfast.

Address: 2400 Centre Street N #1, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bro’Kin Yolk (@brokinyolk)

Filipino-owned (by brothers Jeff and Gil Carlos), this has become one of the most popular breakfast spots in Calgary.

All of the classic breakfast dishes are available here with creative twists, but we suggest going for the Film Breakfast Bowl made with longanisa sausage, eggs, jasmine rice, housemade tomato salsa, and chili soy sauce.

Address: 12580 Symons Valley Road NW #130, Calgary

Address: 5691 Signal Hill Centre SW, Calgary

Address: 7 Mahogany Plaza SE #1410, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max’s Restaurant Calgary (@maxscalgary)

With locations all over the world, this popular chain started in 1945 as the war ended.

Known as “The House That Fried Chicken Built,” Max’s Restaurant is a trusted spot for Filipino cuisine.

Address: 3581 20th Avenue NE, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jollibee Canada (@jollibeecanada)

The leader in Filipino fast food… by a lot.

This brand is known for its signature eats like Jolly Crispy Chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, and hot-dog-studded Jolly Spaghetti.

Jollibee also makes cheeseburgers, Burger Steaks, and popular deep-fried peach-mango hand pies.

Address: 999 36th Street NE, Calgary

Address: 9190 Macleod Trail Unit E267, Calgary

Address: 261055 Crossiron Boulevard, Calgary