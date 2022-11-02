Bridgette Bar, one of the most loved and popular restaurants in Calgary, is headed west.

Opening early next year, this chef-driven restaurant and bar is opening in the heart of Canmore. This is the second location for the spot and an extremely exciting move for the Concorde Entertainment Group.

The CEG is responsible for opening venues like Surfy Surfy, Lulu Bar, and Lonely Mouth. Barbarella is a highly anticipated spot about to open, and Major Tom, one of the most celebrated places in YYC, also belongs to CEG.

Located in Calgary’s Design District, Bridgette Bar boasts a rustic-chic mid-century vibe, complete with exposed beam ceilings, sparkling chandeliers, and open-flame cooking.

The expansive dinner menu that so many Calgarians already adore runs the gamut from bar snacks (Eggplant Fies, Roasted Olives, Cheese Curd Garlic Bread) to small plates (Tuna Crudo, Lamb Sausage, Grilled Octopus Salad), to a full section dedicated to veggies (Roasted Cauliflower, Belgian Endive Salad, Wood Grilled Carrots), and larger plates (Grilled Farm Chicken, Roasted Half Duck, Maple BBQ Rainbow Trout).

As if that wasn’t enough, there are also plates of pasta and pizzas like the rigatoni with truffled mushrooms and parmesan sauce, or the fennel salami pizza with onion, Calabrian chili, and caramelized honey.

For beverages, Bridgette Bar has a nice selection of global white and red wines by the bottle or glass, domestic and import beers, and one of the best selections of signature craft cocktails you’ll find in the city.

If you want a great restaurant, this is the spot, and if you want a top-shelf cocktail bar experience, you can have that here, too. We suggest the Tiger Moth, a perfectly balanced and floral cocktail shaken with bourbon, Aperol, pineapple, citric, and rose water.

Soon, you can also enjoy it all in Canmore.

Stay tuned for all updates regarding this exciting new move to the mountains.

Bridgette Bar – Canmore

Address: Canmore, Alberta

