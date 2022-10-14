Banff has it all: incredible vistas, fresh mountain air, a plethora of activities, and mouth-wateringly good restaurants.

There are so many reasons to visit Banff, but you’re always going to try and track down that perfect food spot for whatever you’re in the mood for. Luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Next time you’re in Banff, you’ve gotta check out a few of these spots. Or, make a foodie staycation of it and visit them all!

Here are 16 of the best restaurants in Banff worth checking out.

While Three Bears is technically a brewery – and it definitely produces some amazing beer – the restaurant serves up meals that are worthy of a fine-dining experience.

You won’t find greasy pub food at this spot, and the menu spans everything from Mediterranean Chicken Bowls to Lamb Ribs to a Crab Doughnut. Three Bears also offers elevated classics like Cheesy Waffle Fries, a Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, and Smash Burgers.

The space draws inspiration from the national park itself, bringing the outdoors in with plenty of natural wood, trees, woodland creature decor, and skylights. There’s even a retractable roof for the summer months, making you feel like you’re outside even if you’re not on the brewery’s patio.

Address: 205 Bear Street, Banff

An “izakaya” is a type of Japanese bar where a variety of small dishes and snacks are served to accompany a cocktail menu, and Shoku definitely delivers.

Along with sake, beer and wine, the eatery has an extensive menu of unique, handcrafted beverages, such as the Saketini, Saigon 75, and Mango Togarashi Mojito. The food menu is just as innovative, offering up snacks, deep-fried and grilled items, bao buns, sushi, and much more.

With Japanese-inspired decor and a vibe that’s both upscale and casual, you can join a group of friends at one of Shoku’s tables or enjoy date night in one of their private booths.

Address: 304 Caribou Street, Banff

Bringing together the feel of a Banff ski lodge with a Japanese karaoke bar, Hello Sunshine might just be one of the most unique restaurants in Banff. The restaurant dishes up sushi, ramen, and Japanese barbecue, and other options like Cheeseburger Gyoza, Crispy Nori Chips and Dip, and Sweet Potato Salad.

Enjoy the atmosphere of the main restaurant space, or opt for a more private experience with Hello Sunshine’s bookable karaoke rooms or the “tiny bar,” which only seats six people and boasts exclusive drink options such as the Seville Orange & Apricot Chaplin.

Address: 208 Wolf Street, Banff

Walk through the door of The Uprising and you’ll instantly be hungry for everything on the menu.

Pastries and bread are brought in from The Uprising Craft Bakery in Canmore, using the Banff cafe as a retail space to bring delicious meals to those in the Rockies.

Try a light pastry, or go for a jam-packed sandwich instead, and pair it with a beverage from the full-serve espresso bar. The bake shop has limited in-store seating, but you can also take your meal to go and fuel up for a day of adventuring in and around Banff.

Address: 202 Banff Avenue, Banff

Offering a wood-fired steakhouse experience with a mid-century love for cocktails, this is a newly opened restaurant with a very exciting atmosphere.

The menu at Bluebird Restaurant focuses on steakhouse classics with modern twists and delicious comfort foods to pair perfectly with the “keys-in-the-bowl dinner party” vibes.

Inspired by charming mid-century chalets, the concept explores rich Alpine culture and the primal instinct to seek shelter, fire and socialize.

The roaring fire cooks and crackles in the middle of the space here, fire-roasting meats, fish, and vegetables all night. For drinks, in the lobby bar, an emphasis on classic cocktails and tiki-style drinks compliments the fiery food dishes.

Address: 218 Lynx Street, Banff

Calgarians will be familiar with UNA’s delicious pizzas, and Banff diners can have had the pleasure of trying it too.

Try the Tiki and 4-Maggi pizza, or go for a location-exclusive menu item, the Banff Ave Pizza (house-made smoked bacon, fennel sausage, smoked mozzarella, maple syrup, and cracked pepper).

There are plenty of salad, pasta, and other “not-pizza” options on the menu as well, and a wide array of drinks to pair your meal.

Address: 202 Caribou Street, Banff

The Prow eatery brings diners mouth-watering local cuisine in an approachable way, and guests will see plenty of variety in menu options and price points.

With luxe, creamy made-in-house pasta, game meats, and shareable options, Banff restaurant-goers are practically guaranteed to leave The Prow full and happy (bonus points if you’re staying at the lodge and don’t have to roll yourself back into downtown). Creative cocktails, an extensive wine list, and some local brews on tap give guests something delicious to wash down their meal with.

Address: Buffalo Mountain Lodge — 700 Tunnel Mountain Road, Banff

The Juniper’s food is outdone only by the incredible view from the restaurant. Located at the Juniper Hotel, the bistro serves up brunch, dinner, dessert, and drinks, so you’re covered for all hours of the day.

Cozy up and enjoy your meal while taking in a stunning view of the surrounding forest and mountains. With breakfast menu items ranging from granola and avocado toast to Shakshuka, Stuffed French Toast, and Eggs Benedict served on bannock, and dinner options such as the Beet Burger, Mushroom Gnocchi, and Alberta Beef Short Rib, restaurant-goers won’t be disappointed — by the food or the vistas.

Address: The Juniper Hotel — 1 Juniper Way, Banff

Outdoorsy types will love this campfire-inspired menu offering succulent fire-roasted Alberta meat including the must-have Twenty-Five Dollar Burger.

Made with a whooping 10 oz brisket patty dripping with locally made cheddar cheese and truffle mayo served on a freshly baked bun that’s crowned with a grande crispy onion ring –it pairs beautifully with their small-batch spirits.

Address: 219 Banff Avenue, Banff

Serving up crowd-pleasing tapas like thoughtfully curated cheese and charcuterie boards to smoked bison flatbread with onion compote, Block’s plates are meant for sharing.

Address: 201 Banff Avenue, Banff

Tucked away just off from the lobby of the Delta Banff Royal Canadian Lodge, this elegant restaurant serves refined Canadian dishes like elk medallions made with port wine and cherry sauce and braised Alberta bison short ribs without an inflated attitude.

Address: Delta Banff Royal Canadian Lodge — 459 Banff Avenue, Banff

If you wish to taste something other than bison and beef in Banff, Masala is the only Indian restaurant out there.

Offering plenty of richly seasoned vegetarian options and authentic Indian fare, you’ll find a variety of curries, different styles of biriyani, and tandoori specialties.

Address: Wolf and Bear Mall, 229 Bear Street, Banff

With beautiful views of Tunnel Mountain, this Italian restaurant plays with your senses as you bite into classic Italian plates with the sights of the Rockies. You will be tempted to lay down after feasting on their signature all-you-can-eat bread bar that comes with creamy pesto, tomato and basil, plain, or garlic spread. Plenty of gluten-free options for their dishes are also available.

Address: Moose Hotel and Suites — 345 Banff Avenue, Banff

Sky Bistro, one of the best restaurants in Banff, offers a one-of-a-kind dining experience.

Not only is the restaurant on top of a mountain, but guests must take the thrilling Banff Gondola just to get there (and get down).

If you’re terrified of heights, this spot isn’t for you, but dining at Sky Bistro should be on your bucket list if you love panoramic views and delicious food.

Address: Banff Gondola Upper Terminal – Mountain Avenue, Banff

From the minds of award-winning chef Justin Leboe and the Banff Hospitality Collective, this new restaurant is on Wolf Street in Banff. It’s a perfect name because “wolf” translates to “Lupo” in Italian.

The pasta lab is where the kitchen team creates the handmade pasta, and the entire dining room, market, and open kitchen showcase the bustle and vibrancy of a traditional Italian marketplace.

The food menu is a thing of beauty, in the same way that the one-of-a-kind dining room is.

The antipasti menu has the necessary house-made focaccia bread and high-quality olive oil, but also modern creations like the mortadella and gnoccho fritto with mostarda butter.

This place is fantastic and seems fancy, but it also feels incredibly fun. Would you expect to see mozzarella sticks at a place like this? You also can’t go here without trying at least one of the pizzas.

Address: 208 Wolf Street #201, Banff

Brazen is one of Banff’s newest restaurants located inside the historic Mount Royal Hotel.

Offering a new and bold dining experience in the heart of Banff, this is a great addition to Banff’s already vibrant dining scene.

The menu at Brazen will focus on sharable plates, dinner classics with a modern-day twist, and hand-crafted cocktails.

The changing menu here is inspired by the seasons, showcasing traditional dishes with a modern and local twist.

A few of the dishes you can try are the sherry creamed Fox Farms mushrooms on toast, braised elk and cabbage, a charred acorn squash served with smoked mussels, hangar steak with a potato fondant on the side, and truffle mac and cheese.

