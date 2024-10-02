One of Calgary’s most popular Italian joints is coming back to the city, and it’s going to look a little different.

Following the closure of the highly acclaimed D.O.P. restaurant in August, the team has been hard at work on its new, reimagined concept, DOPO.

DOPO, which translates from Italian to “afterward” or “after later,” will still be sticking to D.O.P.’s roots but in a brand-new location in Calgary’s Marda Loop neighbourhood.

Chef David Leeder, who worked on the new concept with owner Tony Migliarese, will head up the kitchen, which is slated to open in late October.

While little is known about the menu just yet, DOPO has guaranteed that tiramisu will still be on the menu, so we can all breathe a sigh of relief.

Stay tuned for more details on this exciting new concept!

Address: 10 – 1907 34th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram