Calgary’s brunch scene is buzzing with delicious choices, and now, a brand-new spot has entered the mix.

Komorebi Brunch is a new brunch spot in Calgary’s Bridgeland neighbourhood. It offers classic breakfast and lunch dishes packed with flavours inspired by Japan.

Diners will be able to enjoy appetizers, handhelds, Eggs Benedict, pasta, and ramen to satisfy any brunch cravings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Komorebi Brunch (@komorebi_yyc)

It’s good news for Benny lovers as the spot offers six different varieties, including the Chashu Benny with homemade chimichurri, poached eggs, and Hollandaise or the Beef Amiyaki with Japanese-style grilled beef, housemade sauce, and Hollandaise.

For those who prefer a sweet treat, Komorebi serves croffles (croissant waffles) topped with fresh fruit, maple syrup and matcha ice cream or matcha pancakes.

Alongside its unique brunch menu, the eatery offers some refreshing sips to wash everything down, such as camomile yuzuade and peach lemonade.

Komorebi Brunch is open from Wednesday to Monday, from 8 am to 3 pm.

Komorebi Brunch

Address: 725 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Instagram