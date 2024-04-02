EventsStampedeConcerts

Apr 2 2024
The line-up of star musicians playing at the Calgary Stampede this summer keeps growing, and another artist has thrown their (cowboy) hat in.

Diplo will take the stage during the iconic Badlands Music Festival alongside other major music names like Swedish House Mafia, Chase and Status, and Slader.

Diplo is set to perform on July 8.

The American DJ and music producer made a splash in the city when he performed at the Stampede last year and made a notable appearance at one of the city’s favourite steakhouses.

Concerts are a major part of what makes Stampede so exciting, and we’ve got the full list of the big acts scheduled to perform so far here.

Diplo at the Calgary Stampede

When: July 8
Where: Badlands Music Festival – 725 9th Avenue SW
Tickets: Festival tickets are available for purchase online here

