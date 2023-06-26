The Tokyo Street Market is a quick-serve market that also offers popular Japanese street food.

With three locations in Calgary — Beltline, Centre Street, and Macleod Trail — the popular market serves dishes that combine Japanese and Italian dishes. At Centre Street, the dishes are more authentically Japanese street food style.

The menu is consistent with offering Japanese ramen, yakitori skewers, beer, and sake.

The team recently launched an interesting new charge to all guest cheques that are bound to start a conversation: a 3.5% Fair Wage Charge.

A printed sign was posted in the restaurant announcing to customers that this added charge to bills would go to “non-tipped employee members” and that “no portion” would go towards ownership wages.

Dished reached out to management for comment through Instagram, and the restaurant clarified and expanded on the fair wage charge.

“We might have worded fair wages wrongly to have caused misunderstandings, it should have been termed as “supplement employee’s wages,” the Tokyo Street Market told Dished.

“We want to assure you that this 3.5% is directly going to all employees in addition to their wages. The business owners could have easily increased the menu prices and took extra profits, but instead chosen to collect in a transparent way.”

This is a one-of-a-kind eating experience modelled after the creative street food vendors in Tokyo train stations. People love it here, and time will tell if this added charge is something people are okay with or not.

Are you okay with paying an extra 3.5%?

Tokyo Street Market

Address: 5828 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Instagram