Mikey's on 12th is closing its doors in Calgary

There’s sad news for music lovers in Calgary, as a beloved live music venue, bar and restaurant is set to close its doors.

Mikey’s on 12th, a popular spot for live music, snacks, and sips, is likely to close in the near future due to ongoing development in the city.

In a Facebook post, owner Mike said he had received a phone call from the building owner with the unofficial news that the spot would be evicted from its 918 12th Avenue SW location within the next two months to make way for building work.

“Having spoken with a lawyer friend, I don’t believe I have the means to fight them on this, as tenants have very little recourse in Alberta,” he continued.

“I’m unsure of what the future holds, but as it stands, it appears that we will no longer be here in the very near future. This is another abhorrent example of the crushing of small business owners, with absolutely no regard for the good people we employ or for the community we have worked to build.”

“Understandably, I am [devastated] by this news for my wonderful team, my business partner Alli, my direct family and the amazing music scene collective that we have fostered,” Mike added.

As well as hosting tons of musicians, Mikey’s on 12th is known for its wide selection of bar snacks, handhelds, pizzas and tacos.

Mikey’s on 12th has yet to share its official closing date, but the business will still be operating its taco shop at 4121 4th Street NW.

Address: 918 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

