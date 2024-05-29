Springbank Cheese opens a new location in Calgary

A new store that’ll be any cheese lover’s dream has just opened its doors in Calgary.

Springbank Cheese has just opened a new outpost in Calgary’s Aspen Landing Shopping Centre, where it will be home to hundreds of cheeses from around the globe.

The Canadian-owned cheese store brings in cheeses from far and wide, which it cuts and packages for customers to enjoy at home.

Whether you’re looking to build a dreamy charcuterie board or you’re just looking for more choice than your usual deli counter, Springbank Cheese has a huge selection to choose from.

Calgarians can eat their way around the world one cheese at a time, as the store stocks over 400 different types of cheeses, including award-winning varieties.

As well as plenty of producers from Canada, Springbank Cheese also has offerings from Spain, Switzerland, France and Italy, among others.

The new Aspen Landing location is Springbank Cheese’s fifth in the city, with outposts at 2015 14th Street NW, Willow Park Village, Crowfoot, and Marda Loop.

Address: Unit 141 339 Aspen Glen Landing SW, Calgary

