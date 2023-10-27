Flirty Bird: Nashville Hot Chicken spot opens new Calgary location today

One of Calgary’s favourite fried chicken spots just opened a new location in Calgary, and it’s offering free sandos this afternoon to celebrate!

Flirty Bird Chicken opened its Royal Oak location today, marking the fifth one in Calgary. It follows its most recent restaurant opening in Legacy this summer. It’s the eighth location in Alberta, which includes restaurants in Canmore and Reed Deer.

The chain is making waves across the province, with a new location also coming to Red Deer soon.

There’s a chicken sandwich, a chicken tenders meal, and their signature flirty fries. The flirty fries contain chopped chicken, slaw, comeback sauce, and pickles.

There’s a chance to try this mouthwatering Nashville hot chicken fix for free this afternoon, with sandos being offered from 3 to 6 pm at their new Royal Oak location.

Address: 8122, 8550 112th Avenue NW