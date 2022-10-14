FoodEventsBoozeFood EventsFood News

Oct 14 2022, 9:12 pm
matteo_it/Shutterstock

Coyote Stunning, a Coyote Ugly-inspired party, is coming to Calgary this month.

Coming to The Prairie Emporium on Friday, October 28, this party will feature live music, drinks, food, and of course, some bar top performances.

The music will showcase talents like Calgary-based country singer Alex Hughes and two of the city’s most popular drag performers, Nada Nuff and Angelina Starchild.

“I had an absolute blast being part of this event last October and I can’t wait to put on the show again to kick off Halloween weekend later this month,” said Hughes in a media release.

“Nada and Angelina are both amazing performers, so you won’t want to miss this!”

There will also be craft beer and cider from Village Brewery, and featured cocktails and bar snacks like nachos, poutine, and grilled cheese sandwiches.

With many other fantastic themed events recently announced for Calgary, like Tinseltown Christmas, the Peter Pan-inspired experience Neverland, and the Potion Putt boozy mini-golf experience, this sounds like it’ll be another one you won’t want to miss.

Coyote Ugly is a musical comedy-drama film based on the Coyote Ugly Saloon which has gained cult-classic status since coming out in 2000. Bring your best 2000s energy and wear your coolest 2000s fashion.

Tickets are now on sale for $20.

Coyote Stunning

When: Friday, October 28 at 7:30 pm
Where: The Prairie Emporium — 300-334 53rd Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: $20 per ticket

