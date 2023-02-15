Connie & John’s is one of the most popular pizza delivery, pickup, and take-out spots in Calgary.

The team has two locations — one in Marda Loop and the other in the historic Simmons Building in East Village. Both serve huge pizzas, whether you’re looking for New York-style or Detroit-style.

It might be just pizza, but it’s also one of the best restaurants in YYC.

The foldable pies inspired by New York pizza culture with golden crusts are all hand-crafted to order with hand-spun dough baked in a pizza oven at 500 degrees F. There are six options for these on the menu.

As for the deep dish Detroit-style pies, each one is baked in a traditional blue steel pan to get the classic crispy edges on the side and bubbly, golden melted cheese on the top. There are three options for these on the menu.

Dished had the great opportunity to try quite a few of these pizzas, as well as some of the absolutely delicious (and must-order) sides.

For New York pizzas, we had the Jersey Joe’s Margherita (tomatoes, mozzarella, basil), the John’s Pepperoni (San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella), and the Island Pie (shaved Italian ham, mozzarella, pineapple).

The crusts were cooked evenly and crispy but still had that ideal NY fold to them, which made each bite exactly what you want, especially with the fresh and evenly dispersed toppings.

Our favourite was probably the Detroit-style pizza, which seems to be the “it” kind of pizza right now. It was deep dish and loaded with cheese and toppings but still felt light because of the airy crust. We had the Connie’s Loaded which came topped with ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, and mozzarella. This thing was gooey in the middle and crispy on the edges.

We got all of the extras as well, which you need to do, like pickled chilis, house herb aioli, and marinara sauce for dipping.

The Caesar salad was no normal takeout dish. It came with fresh grated parmesan cheese, crispy bacon, seasoned gluten-free croutons, inspired greens, a lemon wedge, grape tomatoes, and char’s secret homemade dressing. The spiced wings were also incredible.

The next time you’re looking for excellent pizza but don’t really have the time to jet off to New York or Detroit, settle for right in your own living room and try this place out.

Connie & John’s

Address: Simmons Building – 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Address: 2044 – 33rd Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram