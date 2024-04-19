FoodFood News

Uber Eats is officially launching in even more Alberta towns

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
Apr 19 2024, 9:35 pm
Uber Eats is officially launching in even more Alberta towns
DELBO ANDREA/Shutterstock

Exciting news for Albertans! Uber Eats is finally launching in some new communities across the province, and delicious eats will be just a few phone taps away.

The delivery app has finally launched its service in Brooks, Canmore, Slave Lake, and Okotoks.

Now, residents and visitors can have everything from food from their favourite restaurants to groceries, alcohol, pet supplies, and everyday essentials delivered straight to their door.

Through the delivery service, both local restaurants and national chains will now be able to reach even more customers in Alberta.

The move is part of Uber Eat’s rapid expansion across Canada. The service is now available in 300 communities.

To celebrate the launch, those in Brooks, Canmore, Slave Lake and Okotoks will be able to order with no delivery fees for a limited time.

Charlie HartCharlie Hart
